Friday, 26 November 2021 – Bernard Musyoki, aged 35, met a 70-year-old American granny identified as Deborah in 2017 through Facebook and fell in love with her.

Narrating his love story, Musyoki said that Deborah flew to Kenya for the first time last year and stayed in the country for 6 months.

During her stay, they tied the knot at the Attorney General’s office.

His mother was opposed to his union with the granny but after some time, she approved their union.

Musyoki said his love for Deborah is genuine despite their huge age difference.

According to him, age is just a number.

“Age is just but a number. If you love someone, follow your heart. True love exists no matter the age difference.

“I love her and would like to take care of care especially now that she is aging,” he said.

He is pleading with the US embassy to give him a visa so that he can go to America to look after his wife because she recently underwent heart surgery and lives alone.

Below are photos of the youthful Kamba man tying the knot with the American granny at the AG’s office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.