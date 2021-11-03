Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – An Ugandan lady identified as Bizu Rubi Halima was arrested on Tuesday evening in a hotel room at Hamza along Jogoo road in Nairobi, where she was waiting for her Kenyan contact to deliver the drugs to him.

According to detectives, the pellets were carefully concealed as potato crisps.

Detectives pounced on the 27-year-old lady after receiving information on her suspicious activities.

Ugandan officials said due to the tightening of security at Entebbe Airport, drug mules have found Nairobi a safe passage of illicit drugs to Europe and Asia.

Here are photos of the suspect.

