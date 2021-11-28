Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – A slay queen from Mozambique has gone viral after she was captured on camera running out of a hotel room naked and confronting a Chinese businessman who refused to pay her after sex.

The sex-starved businessman had invited her to his hotel room for paid sex but after satisfying his manly needs, he attempted to flee.

However, the no-nonsense slay queen identified as Suzete cornered him and demanded her dues.

The businessman was forced to pay after the hotel’s management intervened.

The flesh peddling slay queen is very beautiful.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.