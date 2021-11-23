Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – The identity of the man who killed BBC Senior Manager Kate Mitchelle in her room at Ibis Styles Hotel in Westlands last Friday has been unmasked.

His name is Tamati Mauti and according to sources, he was to wed his fiancé Mitchelle Akinyi next month.

Police have established that Mr. Mauti met Mitchelle at the hotel’s bar.

They had a few drinks together and then in a move whose police are yet to establish, Mauti allegedly followed the BBC manager and entered her room.

“We suspect that this is when the two engaged in a scuffle that resulted in the death of Ms. Mitchelle, ”Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Muturi Mbogo said.

Mauti allegedly strangled Mitchelle to death during the scuffle and then jumped out of the window.

He died on the spot.

Police are yet to establish why he killed the BBC manager.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.