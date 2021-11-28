Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – A popular deejay lost his life after he was involved in a grisly road accident along the Northern bypass last night.

The deceased entertainer, identified as Dj Munga, is a regular on the decks during Kameme TV’s weekly show Kesha.

His last appearance was on Friday, November 26.

Munga, who is the proprietor of Cape Sounds Entertainment, was delivering sound equipment and machines to Ruaka town for an outdoor church service.

He died on the spot after his van was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

He was described by friends and fans as jovial and humble.

Below are photos of his ill-fated van.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.