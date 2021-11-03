Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – An 80-year-old woman has announced that she will contest for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in next year’s general elections.

Cecilia Mwangi, the owner of the popular ‘Shosh Sounds Systems’, is a common figure among Nairobi motorists.

She has been installing and repairing sound systems in cars for more than 20 years.

She was welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance headquarters on Tuesday by party secretary-general Veronica Maina.

