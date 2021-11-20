Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – A 21-year-old college student identified as Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge is the talk of the town after Assets Recovery Agency summoned her after a sum of Ksh102, 654,024 was discovered in her Co-operative bank account.

According to the Agency, the bank account in question was opened on August 2, 2021, and the cash wired via a tetrad of transactions in three days.

The first deposit of Ksh.25, 803,756 was made on August 4, 2021, after which Ksh. 25,803,756 was wired the next day.

On August 6, two separate transactions of Ksh.25,242,756 and Ksh. 25,579,356 were made to Felesta’s account.

The account held no cash before the suspicious transactions were made.

Assets Recovery Agency summoned Felesta to explain the suspicious transactions but she failed to show up.

She sent her lawyers who said that the summons were vague, and asked detectives to furnish them with proper particulars of the alleged offence she had committed.

She insists that the Ksh.102,654, 024 in her Co-operative Bank account was a gift from her Belgian boyfriend, De Mesel Marc, to do with it as she pleases.

Felesta’s boyfriend is a Bitcon billionaire from Belgium.

