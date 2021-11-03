Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – Eric Omondi has dragged renowned TV journalist Sam Ogina into his scuffle with Jacque Maribe.

Omondi claimed Jacque Maribe cheated on Sam Ogina since they were dating in 2012 when he allegedly chewed her after an office party and impregnated her.

However, Ogina vehemently denied Omondi’s claims that he has ever dated Jacque Maribe.

He said that in 2012, he was courting his wife Njeri.

Ogina claims that Eric Omondi eyed Njeri for long but she turned down his advances.

He even threatened to leak dirty photos that he used to send to Njeri before she got married.

Ogina and Njeri walked down the aisle in 2018 after dating for a long time.

Below are some of her photos.

