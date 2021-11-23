Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – The man who strangled BBC Senior Manager Kate Mitchelle to death in her room at Ibis Styles Hotel in Westlands and then committed suicide was dating NRG Presenter Michelle Akinyi, popularly known as Darya Kish.

The suspected killer, who has since been identified as Tamati Mauti, was planning to wed Akinyi next month.

Detectives established that he left his fianceé in their room and went to meet Kate Mitchelle at the hotel’s bar where they shared drinks.

He then followed Kate to her hotel room where a scuffle ensued.

He strangled her to death and then jumped out of the window and landed on the first floor, where he died on the spot.

His fiancé came to learn about the incident several hours later.

Below are photos of his fianceé, who is a presenter at NRG radio and an upcoming singer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.