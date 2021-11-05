Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Photos of popular Gengetone artist, Benzema, getting cozy with KRG The Don’s ex-wife, Linah Wanjiru, have surfaced online.

Although it’s not clear when the photos were taken, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.

KRG, who claims to be the richest musician in Kenya, divorced his wife recently and alleged that he chose to divorce her because she grew idle and started hanging out with chokoras.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there is some nonsense you cease tolerating.

“There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

He claimed that most of her close friends added no value to her life.

“She loved moving around with low-life and people who added no value to her life.

“People I can only liken to chokoras,” he added.

He also accused her of infidelity.

Here are photos of KRG’s ex-wife and Benzema.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.