Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Edith Kimani, and CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, are the talk of social media after they shared romantic photos over the weekend.

In the photos, the two were seen getting cozy and comfortable with one another.

Madowo captioned his post with the words “Hey Edith Kimani!” while Edith captioned her post with, “My sweet Larry Madowo.”

According to reports, Edith is madly in love with Larry Madowo.

They decided to go public after dating secretly for quite some time.

It’s alleged that they have been in an on and off relationship since 2014 but this time around, they have decided to take things to another level.

Before Madowo swept her heart, the seasoned TV journalist was dating Janet Mbugua’s twin brother, Timothy Mbugua, and they even went public but their relationship flopped for unknown reasons.

Here are photos of Edith and Timothy when they were a couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.