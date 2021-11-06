Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 06 November 2021 – Dennis Itumbi has neglected an adorable baby girl that he sired with a lady identified as Irene Mukami.

The court ordered Itumbi to give Irene monthly child support of Sh 20,000 after the DNA test turned positive but he has refused to comply with the court order.

He has never provided a single penny for his daughter ever since she was born.

The adorable girl resembles Itumbi.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.