Saturday, 06 November 2021 – Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, is on the spot after his baby mama, Irene Mukami, accused him of neglecting their child.

Irene reached out to Boniface Mwangi and disclosed that the court ordered Itumbi to give her child monthly support of Sh 20,000 but he is yet to comply with the court order, even after the DNA test turned positive.

She lamented that her daughter is set to join school but she has no money to pay school fees.

Irene, who is a total orphan, also accused Itumbi of sending goons to threaten her.

Here are photos of Irene.

