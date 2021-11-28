Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of wooing voters using looted public funds ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Nyeri County yesterday in his popularization tour of the Azimio la Umoja campaign, Raila urged voters to accept handouts from the DP, stating that the money belongs to the public.

“I want to tell you if that money is brought to you, eat it, it is yours. Take that money because it is yours and it was stolen from you,” Raila said.

He urged people of the mountain to try him this time around and see the real transformation.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kieni MP Kanini Kega who argued that Raila is the only leader who can form the next government, stating that there are dealers who are selling their conman ship agenda.

“Come 2022 Kenyans have an option of electing either a leader or a dealer.

“The leader is here, Raila is the right choice for us, he is a leader and not a dealer, our people will be safe under his leadership,” he said.

Kega further stated that Raila has the experience needed to steer the country to greater economic heights urging the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region to back Raila’s presidential bid.

“I am prepared to lose the Kieni parliamentary seat if campaigning for Baba is the reason.

“I will not stop even if the rest of my colleagues from this region are playing safe politics, I will campaign for Raila till the last rally in 2022,” Kega said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST