Friday, November 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has officially joined the push to compel President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government to reward Paul Mwaniki, the young man from Kitui, who provided information that led to the arrest of the 3 terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday.

This is after the government, through the Interior Ministry, remained cagey on whether or not it will pay Mwaniki for his services even after promising to do so.

Speaking on Friday, UDA, through its Chairman Johnson Muthama, asked the government to keep its promise and reward villagers who cornered Kamiti prison fugitive terror convicts.

According to Muthama, the Kitui villagers who cornered the terror convicts deserve a state commendation for doing a heroic service to Kenya.

“The brave Kitui villagers who apprehended the three escaped dangerous terrorists should get state commendation for doing a heroic service to this nation,” Muthama said.

Muthama further urged the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to move with haste and award the villagers the Ksh 60 million bounty it promised for information that would lead to the arrest of three terror convicts.

“DCI should move with haste and award them Ksh 60 million bounty they had placed on information leading to their arrest. They fully deserve it,” Muthama said.

With the resident’s help, Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Adhiambo alias Yusuf were arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Kitui on Thursday.

