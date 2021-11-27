Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 November 2021 – A pastor has sparked reactions online after he was captured on camera telling a female member of his church that her son, who is an armed robber, will be killed within the week.

While prophesying in church, the pastor asked the woman if any of her children has a gun.

The woman replied in the affirmative.

The pastor then told the woman that since her son is an armed robber, God has spoken to him that he will be killed within the week.

The pastor pointed out that the woman is aware that her son robs people and she stores the proceeds for him in her bank account.

The woman pleaded with the pastor to cancel the prophecy and pray that her son will drop his gun and stop robbing people.

But the pastor told her that God has already decided to make him drop his weapon by eliminating him.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.