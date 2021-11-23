Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Kenya Police Reservists have retrieved two phones and a flash disk that are significant in the case against the three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Prison before they were re-arrested in Kitui on their way to Somalia.

The detectives are hopeful it will unearth how the three escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and avoided police detection for over 300 Kilometers.

Together with a white piece of paper engraved with three cell phone numbers and a pair of headphones, the gadgets were found in the Kamuluyuni area in Kitui County after a three-day combing the spikey thickets.

According to police, the items were all disposed off at the site before the three; Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga, aka Zarkawi, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, aka Yusuf, were captured by KPR.

The head of the KPR team that recovered the crucial evidence, Mr. Komu Kilonzi, remarked that the terror convicts confessed they had a mobile phone at the time of the arrest.

“We’ve been combing the thicket since their arrest on Thursday because the terrorists confessed to us they had a mobile phone which got lost in the forest,” Kilonzi stated.

Kilonzi added that the convicts tried to destroy the phones by smashing them to conceal their escape and movement details.

However, preliminary investigations reveal that they were dependent on Google maps to navigate while maintaining constant communication with their colleagues in Boni Forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST