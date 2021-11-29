Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Paul Ndichu, the twin brother to Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu, is dating his wife’s best friend, Karsha, who is a professional makeup artist.

Karsha was seen in a tight embrace with Paul as they drove to an unknown weekend getaway.

An informant told Edgar Obare that Karsha was a close friend of Paul’s wife, Momanyi and that she also did her makeup during her ruracio.

The informant showed how Karsha and Momanyi were tight, commenting on each other’s Instagram posts

Paul married Momanyi on May 12th, 2017, and they are blessed with a daughter.

Karsha has now snatched her husband and betrayed their friendship.

Here are the receipts that Edgar Obare got.

