Sunday, 14 November 2021 – The famous Ole Sereni hotel is in the news again for the wrong reasons after security guards were recorded assaulting a female patron.

According to information shared online, the guards roughed up the lady inside the hotel and then took her to the basement parking, where they continued assaulting her.

The rogue security guards reportedly tried to grab her phone at the basement parking so as to delete videos of the assault incident that she had recorded.

“They brought her to the basement to beat her up and delete all the evidence. Apparently, they saw us and panicked,” a patron who witnessed the incident revealed.

This latest incident comes barely a month after the Ndichu brothers were captured on video attacking two ladies and destroying a car at the same hotel.

Concerned Kenyans are now questioning whether the high-end hotel is safe for patrons, following the latest incidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.