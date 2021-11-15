Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – Kenyans will have to wait until early next year to know the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) presidential candidate who will go toe-toe with Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

This was revealed by ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is currently facing some health challenges.

Speaking during a church service at Friends International Centre in Nairobi, Mudavadi told Ruto and Raila to prepare for a bruising battle in 2022 because OKA’s technical team is on the verge of naming the man that will give them a run for their money in next year’s polls.

He called on the ANC legislators, who had given OKA the ultimatum to name its presidential candidate before Christmas or else they walk, to be patient stating that good things take time.

Led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the ANC lawmakers threatened to seek alternative political alliances if the principals failed to agree on a candidate to represent the OKA in the 2022 General Elections by December 25th.

Two weeks ago, Ruto also challenged the OKA principals, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetang’ula, to name their 2022 presidential candidate.

The DP asked the OKA principals to get out of hotel boardrooms and name the 2022 candidate so that he can deal with him.

“My competitors have been holding meetings in Nairobi hotels so that they can identify one person facing me but unfortunately they are yet to agree.”

“I am asking them to move with speed and identify their choice so that I can deal with him,” William Ruto said.

