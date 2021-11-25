Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Tension has rocked the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC), days after vowing never to work with Baba.

Musalia Mudavadi’s camp has been angered by Wiper Party’s move to invite the ODM leader, arguing it sends a political message that Kalonzo is ready to work with the Opposition leader.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has threatened to mobilise ANC members to snub the Conference if Raila Odinga will be in attendance.

Malala argued that Raila’s presence would send a signal that One Kenya Alliance principals are a branch of Raila Odinga’s team.

“We should be confident and courageous enough to tell our people that we are unable to hold together and the best thing to do is to part ways.”

“We should then, each, look for friends elsewhere because we cannot send mixed signals to our people,” Malala stated.

Additionally, Malala accused KANU’s Gideon Moi of also sending strong signals of supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency yet he is a member of OKA.

This is because some members of the KANU party have openly endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“Just the other day we saw the Leader of Majority in the Senate, Samuel Poghisio, endorsing Raila for the top seat.

“Poghisio is a key ally of Gideon Moi, who is a principal in OKA… Poghisio openly said he has been telling OKA leaders that Raila is the best choice…How can a member of KANU openly campaign for our opponents?” Malala asked

ANC has remained firm on its stand that they will not support Raila’s presidency and dismissed the possibility of getting into a pre-election deal with him.

