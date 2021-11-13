Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICE ASSISTANT

Rafode Ltd is a non-deposit taking Microfinance Institution Headquartered in Kisumu with the mission of promoting financial and social support to our clientele hence changing lives positively. Our aim is to provide affordable financial services and renewable energy products to active micro entrepreneurs and households in the rural areas. We have funded 1,600 groups in Western and Nyanza regions with 70% being women.

Rafode seeks to hire Office Assistants to be based in Kalobeyei and Kakuma refugee camps in Turkana County. The role holder will be responsible for handling general office support duties including cleanliness and clerical tasks.

Key Responsibilities

Answer incoming phone calls.

Answer inquiries and handle client complaints.

Receive and direct visitors to the appropriate person/office.

Receiving parcels, dispatching correspondence and day to day office operations.

Photocopying and scanning documents.

Maintaining general office cleanliness and keeping safe custody of Office equipment, documents and records.

Requirements

Certificate in Business Administration or relevant field

At least 1 year experience of clerical, secretarial or Office experience.

Good communication skill, both written and verbal

Good organizational, administrative and planning skills

Attention to detail

Knowledge of general office equipment

Computer literate.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their updated CV along with a cover letter to info@rafode.co.ke clearly indicating day time telephone contacts and email address. Interviews will be done on a rolling basis. Please note any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy is subject to funding confirmation.

Rafode Limited is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its employment and recruitment practices. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.