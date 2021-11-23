Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) is a State Corporation established in 1986 with obligation to undertake forest research, generate and promote improved technologies for sustainable management, conservation and development of forest and allied natural resources.

The Institute wishes to recruit dynamic, result-oriented and self driven persons to fill the vacant positions below:

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls, customer inquiries and complaints/compliments;

Ensuring security and confidentiality of office records, equipment and documents;

Maintaining office diary;

Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Coordinating the general administration of the respective office;

Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments;

Coordinating travel arrangements;

Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries;

Preparing responses to routine correspondence;

Monitoring procedures for record keeping for correspondences; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Diploma/ Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;

OR

Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting III (Minimum 50 p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

Shorthand III (100 p.m);

Business English III/Communications II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

How to Apply

Online Application: Interested applicants are required to click the link below and submit their information as guided; https://forms.gle/6TqDSvtXxafLVcEBA

Hard copy applications: IN ADDITION to the online application, applicants should send their hard copy applications and attach their Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant professional/academic certificates and national identification card. They should also include their day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and addresses of three referees to reach the Director KEFRI not later than Monday 6th December, 2021.

Envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and addressed to: –

The Director/CEO,

Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),

P.O. BOX 20412-00200,

City Square, NAIROBI.