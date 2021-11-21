Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

SALARY: KSHs 25,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Duties and Responsibilities:

General office Operations

Administration and some HR duties

Maintain office records

Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date

Define procedures for record retention

Ensure protection and security of files and records

Monitor and record phone calls

Control correspondences

Ensure effective use of petty cash

Check and maintain attendance report

Review and approve supply requisitions

Maintain office equipment /inventories

Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments

Key Requirements and Skills

Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field

3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA

Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential

Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Professional telephone manner

Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines

Confident personality with an ability to multitask

Well presented

Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised

Male candidates are encouraged to apply-for gender balance in the company

How To Apply

If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.