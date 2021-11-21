Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
SALARY: KSHs 25,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
Duties and Responsibilities:
- General office Operations
- Administration and some HR duties
- Maintain office records
- Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
- Define procedures for record retention
- Ensure protection and security of files and records
- Monitor and record phone calls
- Control correspondences
- Ensure effective use of petty cash
- Check and maintain attendance report
- Review and approve supply requisitions
- Maintain office equipment /inventories
- Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments
Key Requirements and Skills
- Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field
- 3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA
- Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential
- Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Excellent organizational skills
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Professional telephone manner
- Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines
- Confident personality with an ability to multitask
- Well presented
- Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised
Male candidates are encouraged to apply-for gender balance in the company
How To Apply
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>