Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

SALARY: KSHs 25,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • General office Operations
  • Administration and some HR duties
  • Maintain office records
  • Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
  • Define procedures for record retention
  • Ensure protection and security of files and records
  • Monitor and record phone calls
  • Control correspondences
  • Ensure effective use of petty cash
  • Check and maintain attendance report
  • Review and approve supply requisitions
  • Maintain office equipment /inventories
  • Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments

Key Requirements and Skills

  • Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field
  • 3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA
  • Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential
  • Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Professional telephone manner
  • Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines
  • Confident personality with an ability to multitask
  • Well presented
  • Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised

Male candidates are encouraged to apply-for gender balance in the company

How To Apply

If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply