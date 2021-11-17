Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has said that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has solid support across the country and he can win the presidency without the help of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders.

OKA leaders include Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula.

The four leaders are yet to decide who will be the alliance’s presidential flagbearer and this, according to Sifuna, is their waterloo.

Sifuna, who was hosted for an interview by NTV, urged the four leaders to swallow their pride and support Raila Odinga who has the highest chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nevertheless, Sifuna said that even if they refuse to support Raila Odinga, he will win with a landslide because majority of Kenyans are behind Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

“With or without OKA support, Raila Odinga is the next President of Kenya after Uhuru,” Sifuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST