Friday, November 12, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has taken a jibe at Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ slogan.

Speaking at Unoa grounds in Makueni County, Sifuna said that Ruto’s slogan is a mockery to the learned people who have gone to school to find good jobs.

“You cannot tell us that any job is okay after spending 22 years in school.

“If it was so, no one would need to go to school,” he said.

He asked why Ruto asked sex workers from Makueni to form SACCOs for him to support them yet he believes any job is okay.

“If any job is okay you could have left the twilight girls to continue with their jobs of flesh hawking,” he noted.

Sifuna spoke during Raila Odinga’s visit to Ukambani.

He was accompanied by the three Ukambani governors, Charity Ngilu, Alfred Mutua, and Kivutha Kibwana among other leaders.

