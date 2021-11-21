Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Kiambu Governor, Dr. James Nyoro, has finally revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya elites are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

While the Kikuyu hoi polloi are supporting Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential quest, Uhuru and tycoons from the vote-rich region are supporting Raila Odinga’s bid.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Nyoro said the President and his team are supporting Raila because he has never threatened the Kikuyu community like DP Ruto.

During the 2007 –08 post-election violence, DP Ruto who was then Eldoret North MP orchestrated the butchering of hundreds of Kikuyus in Rift Valley, a thing Nyoro said will not happen under Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“That is what they have been assured by the ODM chief Raila Odinga, who is currently selling the Azimio la Umoja (unity call) which seeks to bring all Kenyans together irrespective of their tribes.

“They are therefore confident that Raila’s Unity call will guarantee the Kikuyu community members and other tribes security in every electioneering period,” Nyoro said.

