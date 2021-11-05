Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has in recent days been the talk of the town after he hinted that he may abandon Jubilee Party and join Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation.

In a series of social media posts in the past one week, Ngunjiri, who is a leader of the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party, has been sending signals that he is on his way out of the ruling outfit.

Early this week, Ngunjiri was captured in a video deconstructing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying the DP is the best person to lead this country.

However, on Friday, Ngunjiri said the video where he was seen abusing Raila Odinga was recorded in 2017.

Ngunjiri went ahead to say that currently, Raila Odinga is the best person to lead this country and that is why he will support him for the presidency and not Ruto, whom he referred to as an anarchist.

“Who would have imagined that today Raila would be a recognized and credible statesman, while Ruto would be a total anarchist?!!!

“It’s unbelievable,” Ngunjiri wrote on his Facebook page.

