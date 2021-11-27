Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday during his Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri County.

Taking to the podium, Kahiga told Odinga to stop concentrating on historical events but rather tell Mt Kenya residents the development projects he will focus on when elected President in 2022.

Kahiga claimed that citizens were well-versed with historical matters.

“It is not time to talk about history, it is time to talk about where we are going.

“We want to discuss matters that make the citizens happy,” he stated.

His sentiments did not sit well with Raila and his supporters, who sharply differed with him.

Jubilee nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, stated that history was important and needed to be recounted for a better future.

“Wewe Governor Kahiga ni Rafiki yangu; mambo ya historia ni lazima tusome.

“Kama hujui historia basi utakuwa mjinga miaka yote.

“Ni lazima historia isomwe ndio tujue tumetoka wapi kama Kenya (Governor Kahiga you are my friend, but let history be narrated.

If you don’t know history, then you can’t make an informed decision. So let people be taught),” Kamanda stated.

Murang’a Woman Rep, Sabina Chege, observed that Odinga had played a major role in the country’s democracy and the creation of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

“We will hold your hand just like you held Kibaki’s,” Chege told Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST