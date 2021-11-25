Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici has once again gone ham on Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, accusing her of stealing public property.

Addressing a section of women from Kirinyaga, Ngirici claimed that Waiguru had organized a plot to grab a section of land allocated for Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Mwea Constituency.

Ngirici’s statement comes months after Interior PS Karanja Kibicho accused Waiguru of sabotaging the Ksh 15 billion project that would see KEMRI set up a level five hospital, a university, medical supplies factory and a medical research centre in the area.

As a result, Waiguru urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Kibicho for allegedly engaging in politics.

But according to Ngirici, Waiguru wanted Kibicho out of the government because she was against the project and wanted to grab the 100 ha land allocated for the project.

“There is no single day you will hear me seeking the government to fire one of us because he is helping our people.

“If you see Waiguru attacking Kibicho, just know that it is because Kibicho gave us KEMRI.

“She had opposed the project so that she could steal the piece of land,” Ngirici said.

“Waiguru came and said that the 100 ha was too big for the project and it should have been given just 30 ha so that the remaining piece be given to the county.

“We all know what she wanted to do with the remaining piece,” she added.

Ngirici further claimed that Waiguru is a known “thief” and cannot hide from that whether she joins United Democratic Alliance (UDA) or supports Deputy President William Ruto.

