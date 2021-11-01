Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – An operation carried out by DCI’s Special Service Unit along Garissa Road in Thika saw the seizure of 89 bales of cannabis Sativa when a Nairobi-bound lorry christened Rhino Cement was intercepted.

Two suspects of trafficking in narcotics; Hassan Adan Maalim, 25 and Shedrack Maangi, 35, were also arrested in the operation.

The SSU sleuths were acting on an intelligence report, of a notorious criminal syndicate that guises as serious builders of the nation, while trading in the illegal drug from Wajir using branded vehicles.

Upon interception, search and confiscation of the stowed stockpile, the two occupants and the KBS 601 M Mercedes Benz were escorted to DCI Headquarters, where the Anti-Nacortics detectives took over the case for further investigations.

The lorry was detained and the rest of the exhibits processed by Crime Scene Investigators, as the two suspects await arraignment.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.