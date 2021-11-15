Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 15 November 2021 – A notorious con woman who plies her trade in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi has been exposed.

She mostly operates along Ngecha Road in Kitisuru with her kids.

She also been spotted at Ridgeways, Kileleshwa, Lavington and other affluent neighbourhoods.

She pretends that she is sick and in dire need of money to buy medicine.

She has also trained her kids to lie to well-wishers that she has not taken medicine for two or three days.

The kids cry as they desperately beg for money from motorists and passers-by.

Word has it that she is making good money from her cunning tricks and in most cases, she pretends that she can’t walk or stand.

A concerned Kenyan exposed her through a Facebook post and warned Kenyans not to fall into her trap.

Below are some of her photos preying on unsuspecting Kenyans in Kitisuru.

