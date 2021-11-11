Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 – The internet has erupted after a copy of an eviction notice letter surfaced online, showing a landlord raising concerns over a tenant’s habit of bringing different girls home.

The Nigerian man identified as Babajide was given until November 30, to vacate the apartment.

According to the landlord, the said tenant had been issued numerous warnings but he ignored them.

“Your tenancy agreement expired November 30th 2021 and will not be renewed, your act of prostitution in which several girls are brought to the apartment currently occupied by you can no longer be accepted.

“Several warnings have been handed over to desist from your indiscriminately sexual activity to no avail.

“You are hereby given to the end of November to vacate the apartment you currently occupy,” the landlord stated.

Here’s a photo of the notice.

