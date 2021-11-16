Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has made President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga his number one enemies for refusing to allow him back into the country from exile in Canada.

This is after his third attempt to return backfired yesterday after a Nairobi-bound Air France plane blocked him from boarding the flight due to the red alert issued against him by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, the lawyer heightened his onslaught against Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, vowing never to surrender.

Miguna said this as he checked into a hotel in Germany hours after the Nairobi-bound plane that he was supposed to board departed.

“To Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga; I will never surrender.”

“I will keep speaking the truth forever. Just checked into a hotel in Berlin.”

“The struggle for social justice will continue. Viva!” He tweeted a few hours after the Nairobi bound plane departed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST