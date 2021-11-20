Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took a swipe at his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, yesterday, for pushing for ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidency come 2022.

Speaking in Kiritiri, Embu County, Ruto accused the president of overlooking Jubilee supporters in favour of Raila.

“You are telling me that all of us, eight million, have formed the government twice, that there is not even one amongst us who can lead us?”

“Really? No. No. Isn’t that a big insult? That amongst all of us, eight million people, we can’t get a person who can lead and that they have to hire another person?” the DP posed.

According to Ruto, it is the ODM leader who is behind the woes that rocked the Jubilee party.

He said that it is Raila’s handshake with the president that has derailed Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda.

Ruto asked Embu residents to elect him as president come 2022 so that he can continue President Uhuru’s legacy and revive the Big Four Agenda.

He also promised to pump 100 billion into the economy that will create jobs, revitalize the manufacturing sector, establish universal health coverage and ensure food security.

