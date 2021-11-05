Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – It is now evident that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, don’t see each other eye to eye over what Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, termed as irreconcilable political differences.

When they were elected together in 2013, Uhuru and Ruto walked together, sometimes hand in hand; and worked in sync, at times dressing alike.

The two leaders even prayed together in public and they laughed a lot. An excited public laughed with them, too.

Life was good, the marriage was strong and the future looked bright.

However, after 2018, the marriage hit the rock bottom and the two divorced leaving political orphans across the Jubilee Party.

Now, state house has explained why Uhuru decided to end the political marriage with his deputy, who is contesting for the presidency in 2022.

According to state house sources, Uhuru was unable to rule effectively due to DP Ruto’s blackmail when the two were on good terms just before his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The sources said the President was also annoyed because he had to tell DP Ruto before making any decisions or public announcements, which made it appear as the DP is co-President.

Ruto is also said to have planted spies at state house to spy on Uhuru and alert him of any actions taken by the Head of State without his knowledge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST