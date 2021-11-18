Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office
FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY
Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.
Responsibilities
- Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.
- Screening and making phone calls.
- Supporting dispatch of documents.
- Responding to emails.
- Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.
- Maintaining safe and clean reception area.
- Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.
Qualifications – Front Office Job
- Business-related degree/diploma.
- Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.
- Ability to interact with people at all levels.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Sound customer service skills
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Presentable & phone skills.
- Age between 25-30 years
Marketing Executive
MARKETING EXECUTIVE JOB DESCRIPTION
- Produce creative content, including videos and blog posts.
- Run social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn) to enhance audience engagement.
- Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions.
- Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials.
- Maintain and update customer databases.
- Conduct market research, for example using customer questionnaires.
- Develop relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external.
- Managing campaigns on social media.
- Coordinating internal marketing and an organization’s culture.
- Communicate with target audiences and build and develop customer relationships.
- Organizing events and product exhibitions.
- Help with marketing plans, advertising, direct marketing and campaigns.
- Support the marketing manager in delivering agreed activities.
- Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press or on the radio.
- Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials such as brochures and adverts.
- Write and proofread marketing copy for both online and print campaigns.
Requirements
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in the Hospitality industry.
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field Proven experience developing marketing plans and campaigns.
- Experience in handling market research.
- Proven leadership skills.
How to apply
Candidates who meet the requirement above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke clearly indicate MARKETING EXECUTIVE on the subject of the email.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>