FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY

Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.

Screening and making phone calls.

Supporting dispatch of documents.

Responding to emails.

Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.

Maintaining safe and clean reception area.

Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.

Qualifications – Front Office Job

Business-related degree/diploma.

Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.

Ability to interact with people at all levels.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Sound customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure.

Presentable & phone skills.

Age between 25-30 years

Marketing Executive

MARKETING EXECUTIVE JOB DESCRIPTION

Produce creative content, including videos and blog posts.

Run social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn) to enhance audience engagement.

Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions.

Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials.

Maintain and update customer databases.

Conduct market research, for example using customer questionnaires.

Develop relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external.

Managing campaigns on social media.

Coordinating internal marketing and an organization’s culture.

Communicate with target audiences and build and develop customer relationships.

Organizing events and product exhibitions.

Help with marketing plans, advertising, direct marketing and campaigns.

Support the marketing manager in delivering agreed activities.

Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press or on the radio.

Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials such as brochures and adverts.

Write and proofread marketing copy for both online and print campaigns.

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years working experience in the Hospitality industry.

minimum of 3 years working experience in the Hospitality industry. Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field Proven experience developing marketing plans and campaigns.

Experience in handling market research.

Proven leadership skills.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the requirement above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke clearly indicate MARKETING EXECUTIVE on the subject of the email.