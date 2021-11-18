Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Front Office

FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY

Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.
  • Screening and making phone calls.
  • Supporting dispatch of documents.
  • Responding to emails.
  • Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.
  • Maintaining safe and clean reception area.
  • Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.

Qualifications – Front Office Job

  • Business-related degree/diploma.
  • Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.
  • Ability to interact with people at all levels.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Sound customer service skills
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Presentable & phone skills.
  • Age between 25-30 years

Marketing Executive

MARKETING EXECUTIVE JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Produce creative content, including videos and blog posts.
  • Run social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn) to enhance audience engagement.
  • Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions.
  • Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials.
  • Maintain and update customer databases.
  • Conduct market research, for example using customer questionnaires.
  • Develop relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external.
  • Managing campaigns on social media.
  • Coordinating internal marketing and an organization’s culture.
  • Communicate with target audiences and build and develop customer relationships.
  • Organizing events and product exhibitions.
  • Help with marketing plans, advertising, direct marketing and campaigns.
  • Support the marketing manager in delivering agreed activities.
  • Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press or on the radio.
  • Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials such as brochures and adverts.
  • Write and proofread marketing copy for both online and print campaigns.

Requirements

  • A minimum of 3 years working experience in the Hospitality industry.
  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field Proven experience developing marketing plans and campaigns.
  • Experience in handling market research.
  • Proven leadership skills.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the requirement above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke clearly indicate MARKETING EXECUTIVE on the subject of the email.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply