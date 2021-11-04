Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Fire Marshals

Job Summary

Reporting to the Safety and Security Coordinator the Fire Marshals will be responsible for responding to fire outbreaks, ensuring all fire accessories are well kept and maintained, conduct alarm and evacuation tests, identify and report hazards, participate in fire safety plan review and fire risk assessment. Other duties include reporting fire incidents, ensuring fire-fighting equipment are installed and retained in strategic points and keeping fire accessories inventory.

Duties and responsibilities

Responding to fire alarms and emergency callouts to fire outbreak scenes, operating firefighting equipment to extinguish fire and rescuing people.

Liaise with the police and ambulance service personnel to respond to emergency situations

Conduct the inspection of fire scene to identify the cause of fire.

Provide First Aid services to fire casualties before the arrival of medical team.

Ensure availability of water supply at emergency scene by testing fire hydrants to confirm they are operational at all time.

Conduct fire safety awareness and sensitization to the community.

Assist with equipment maintenance and upkeep.

Conduct simulation drills for fire outbreak preparedness.

Qualifications

Possess a Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE).

Must possess a fire marshal course certificate and a First Aid certificate from a reputable training school.

Be physically and medically fit.

Must be a volunteer of the Kenya Red Cross Society

Trained RCAT will be an added advantage

Program Officer

JOB SUMMARY

As Program Officer, you will be responsible for the effective and efficient project management of the COVID 19 vaccination project. Under the guidance of the Programme Manager you will work closely with other departments and project teams to enable the projects to be carried out on time and to budget and within KRCS’ quality standards of delivery

The program officer will support in implementing, monitoring and evaluating the activities necessary for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination to at least 60 per cent coverage of their populations with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The job will also entail one to determine the bottlenecks to effective implementation of COVID 19 vaccination project in the community. This will involve finding solutions to problems encountered in Vaccination hesitance, community engagement, stakeholder ownership, vaccine management and reporting

Responsibilities

Provide technical support for project activities, monitoring, reporting, evaluation, and documentation in a timely manner.

Work with all relevant stakeholders to address training, on COVID 19 vaccination and capacity-building needs and deliver relevant interventions to the beneficiaries in the project areas.

Advocate and liaise closely with stakeholder and partners in the county as a champion for increasing community-wide engagement prioritizing on the vulnerable population on COVID-19 vaccination and overall response.

Coordinate & oversee the day-to-day project implementation against project milestones and activities, against scheduled work plans and overall project objectives

Liaise with the project teams and partners to ensure the successful implementation of project activities, including creating work plans, budgeting, reconciliation of finances, and reporting

Work closely with other team members to ensure a flexible and coherent approach to implementation; and to develop and implement tools to evaluate the outcomes of activities, and share learning internally and externally

Ensure all the project team fully comply with all the project and organizational policies and standards by constant sensitization and guidance

Maintain necessary communication both internally and externally to facilitate effective coordination for project delivery

Ensure that project volunteers and staff have necessary tools and capacity for implementation of the planned activities at the field level.

Develop a project risk plan and proactively manage change and project risks at field level to continuously improve project implementation process, in accordance with timelines and budgets.

Ensure adequate data quality is maintained in the projects by ensuring accurate, complete and submission of reliable datasets and reports.

Support programmatic documentation of best practices, promising practices, case studies and lessons learnt for purposes of knowledge sharing and retention.

Prepare periodic progress and annual reports showing achievements against planned targets as well as providing justification for performance variance and areas of improvement.

Manage the project budget for COVID 19 vaccination by ensuring utilization and monitoring in accordance with KRCS internal controls and donor regulations

Monitor project expenditures and ensure budget is strictly adhered to, financial procedures are observed

Qualifications

Essential : University degree in public health or similar areas from a recognized university.

: University degree in public health or similar areas from a recognized university. Desirable : Advanced university degree (master’s degree or higher) in public health from a recognized university.

: Advanced university degree (master’s degree or higher) in public health from a recognized university. Minimum of seven years’ experience in planning, managing and implementing public health programmes, including experience in Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and new COVID-19 vaccine.

Working experience at field level with recognized Organization with expertise in health and emergencies response.

Experience in implementation of projects in multi-stakeholders’ environment.

Sound knowledge and skills in database collection and management.

Proven ability to multi-task across various planning and implementation processes.

Key competences

Ability to establish harmonious working relationships as part of a team, adapt to diverse educational and cultural backgrounds, and maintain a high standard of personal conduct

Has good understanding of the principles of results-based management and has the ability to develop plans, organize resources and take actions to ensure objectives are achieved within realistic timelines

Demonstrated technical expertise in strategic management, project planning and budgeting, resource management, implementation ability as well as programme monitoring and evaluation

Ability to provide technical and practical guidance and support to a team across geographically disbursed locations

Strong partnership brokering skills with a proven ability to build and manage high-level strategic relationships

Excellent problem solving skill-sets, able to navigate ambiguous and complex structures – gained through experience in managing complex cross-organizational projects with multiple stakeholders

Possess strong analytical skills.

Knowledge of institutional donors and experience of developing proposals

Ability to write clear and well-argued assessment and project reports. A high level of written and spoken English

Excellent communication and influencing skills

Excellent interpersonal skills necessary for interactions with all stakeholders.

Sound IT knowledge including and not limited to Ms Word, Ms Excel, PowerPoint

Project Officer

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Program officer, the Project officer will be responsible for monitoring, evaluation, data management, coordinating, implementation, and documentation of strategies to effectively address project interventions. The officer will oversee the day-to-day implementation of COVID 19 vaccination project activities at the community level in close collaboration with program officer.

Responsibilities

Support and oversee the day-to-day project implementation against project milestones and activities, against scheduled work plans and overall project objectives

Work with all relevant stakeholders to facilitate training on COVID 19 vaccination and capacity-building needs and deliver relevant interventions to the beneficiaries in the project areas.

Maintain necessary communication both internally and externally to facilitate effective coordination for project delivery

Ensure that project volunteers and staff have necessary tools and capacity for implementation of the planned activities at the field level.

Work with partners to identify needs for technical support and capacity building and help facilitate the provision of these needs in line with project goals.

Proactively manage change and project risks at field level to continuously improve project implementation process, in accordance with timelines and budgets.

Prepare periodic progress and annual reports showing achievements against planned targets as well as providing justification for performance variance and areas of improvement.

Participate in design and implementation of project evaluations.

Engage target communities in all aspects of programme design and implementation.

Coordinate with County and Sub County Health Management Committees in the outreach vaccine roll out administration.

Work with community structures (chiefs, CHVs, KRCS volunteers among others) to coordinate risk commination and community engagement activities.

Coordinate the community awareness and referral on vaccine sites and information through the CHVs and Kenya Red Cross Volunteers.

Coordinate monitoring and evaluation of donor funded programmes in order to evaluate progress, ensure accountability, determine impact and report on significant achievements to ensure organisational learning

Prepare inception weekly, monthly and final reports showing achievements against planned targets

Monitor project expenditures and ensure budget is strictly adhered to, financial procedures are observed

Qualifications

University degree in public health or similar areas from a recognized university.

Minimum of five years’ experience in planning, managing and implementing public health programmes, including experience in expanded programme on Immunization (EPI) and new COVID-19 vaccine.

Working experience at field level with recognized Organization with expertise in health and emergencies response.

Experience in implementation of projects in multi-stakeholders’ environment.

Sound knowledge and skills in database collection and management.

Proven ability to multi-task across various planning and implementation processes.

Key competences

Knowledge of Public health programming, humanitarian relief issues, epidemics response.

Strong leadership, team building, conflict resolution and ability to deliver the Society’s strategic objectives

Strong report writing skills.

Strong interpersonal and cross-cultural skills including the ability to build collaborative relationships with sensitivity to cultural, ethnic and political issues.

Technical expertise in strategic management, project planning and budgeting, resource management as well as programme monitoring and evaluation.

Demonstrated competence in resource mobilization including implementation of effective fundraising strategies to increase resource through grant proposals.

Ability to develop and implement accountability and performance management systems, as well as provide support for professional development.

Ability to maintain high standards of personal integrity; establishing productive relationships; treating individuals with fairness and respect.

Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, data-base, email and utilization of the internet.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 12th November 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.