Closing date: December 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT: SUPPLY CHAIN STRENGTHENING SPECIALIST (NAWIRI)

ROLE PURPOSE

The Supply Chain Strengthening Specialist will provide technical guidance and support to the USAID Nawiri project and County department of health service delivery points at the County level have a consistent supply of Nutrition, Maternal and Child Health, and Reproductive Health commodities. She/he will provide training, mentorship and supervision and medical commodities pipeline monitoring at the County, sub-county, health facility and community health unit level. The Supply Chain Strengthening Specialist will work to embed sustainability mechanisms for stronger county medical supplies and commodities systems in the project.

She/he will work with the County Government Health Management Teams including the County & Sub County pharmacists, County & Sub County Nutrition Coordinators, County & Sub County Community Strategy Focal persons and other counterparts in health & nutrition service delivery.

In the event of a major humanitarian emergency, the role holder will be expected to work outside the normal role profile and be able to vary working hours accordingly.

KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Collaborate with Ministry of Health at County, Sub County, Health facility and Community Health unit levels of health care to promote sustained delivery of Health and Nutrition interventions.

Provide regular technical support and guidance to the department of health county, Sub County and Health facility managers and Health service delivery staff to address logistics system problems to ensure consistent supply of commodities.

Work closely with the County Health Management Team (CHMT) to support supply and management of pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceutical including coordinating CHMT support for the sub-counties, facilities and community units

Collaborate with County Department of Health at all levels of health care to ensure availability of commodities in public and private health facilities, and community health unit level.

Gather data, analyze and address medical supply chain system bottlenecks to ensure sustainability and accountability.

Build the capacity of health staff on commodities and supplies management through supervision, coaching, mentorship and support to teams in the implementation of activity plans.

Advance innovations and use of technology in requisition, utilization, and monitoring of health commodities and supplies for the private and public health sector.

Build the health teams capacity in inventory management

Work with other project staff to help identify resource and/or performance improvement needs to advance the goal of commodity security.

Prepare and present quarterly technical reports and presentations as necessary.

Participate in the County Commodity security committee meetings, County health services performance review meetings, technical and partner meetings as required.

Other

Participate actively in PDQ programme meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into nutrition programming.

Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, Senior Management Team or Area-based meetings as required. Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Contract Duration: 12 Months (with possibility of extension)

Number of Vacancies: 1

Work Location: Turkana and Samburu

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree or higher in pharmacy, Nursing, Nutrition, or related field.

A minimum of three years of experience managing health commodities and supplies in complex settings.

Experience leading a successful health commodities and supplies strengthening in Kenya or in a similar setting. Critical is experience and skills in strengthening health systems pillar on medical products and supplies through research and advocacy.

Demonstrated understanding and knowledge of decentralized nutrition and health delivery programs in Kenya.

Proven experience of working collaboratively with partners and/or key stakeholders in consortium.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and proven ability to develop and present high quality donor reports. Fluency in English, both verbal and written, required

Willingness to be based in Turkana County, with frequent travel to project offices and field sites within the Turkana and Samburu Counties.

Highly developed cultural awareness and ability to work well in an international and matrix management environment with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures

Strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets.

Experience solving complex issues through analysis, definition of a clear way forward and ensuring buy-in.

Ability to present complex information in a succinct and compelling manner.

Ability and willingness to dramatically change work practices and hours, and work with incoming surge teams, in the event of emergencies.

Fluency in English, both verbal and written, required.

Commitment to Save the Children values, including willingness to abide by and enforce the Child Safeguarding policy

Program Support Officer

Closing date: December 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Role Purpose:

The post holder will be accountable to the USAID Nawiri Health Systems Strengthening Advisor for supporting Finance, HR, IT, supply chain and Administration services in programming contexts. The post holder will be responsible for ensuring compliance with SCI global standards, policies and practices. The position also plays a key role in effectively supporting program implementation activities in line with the annual and country strategic plans.

Key Areas of Accountability

Supply Chain.

Ensure TIMs and other warehousing records are updated daily.

Support programme logistics in areas of procurement, transport and distribution, warehousing and stock management, management of vehicle fleets, communication systems, and assets.

Support programme staff to develop procurement plans.

Support field office procurement requests and LPOs for local procurements liaising with Supply Chain Officers/coordinators in Nairobi and Programme Implementation team

Communicate with IT and Supply Chain for maintenance or upgrading or replacement of any asset assigned asset and GPE assigned to the field Office.

Security

Provide security orientation / briefing to all visitors and all incoming or newly appointed SC staff

Report all safety and security

Collect and disseminate security related incidents and near misses and data to the APM, field based staff and SSM

Capacity building of SCI vendors on child safe guarding policies e.g. driver’s hazards while driving to the field areas.

Plan for and budget the depreciation of vehicle assets to ensure the sustainability of SC’s transportation resources;

Human resources and administration

Provide administrative function to ensure the provision of effective administrative support in the field office. Ensure office is clean, well maintained and has all essential suppliers.

Support the recruitment of casuals at the field office.

Support in Contract engagements of casuals.

Maintain clear communication with both the functional (direct) line manager and the technical manager to foster a smooth working relation under existing matrix structure.

Manage performance of direct reports in the work area through effective use of the Performance Management System including the establishment of clear, measureable objectives, ongoing feedback, periodic reviews and fair and unbiased evaluations.

Facilitate and follow up induction and on boarding of all staff engaging with Save the Children as per the Induction guidelines.

Financial accounting, planning and budgeting.

Consolidate all financial documents generated at field office and send to relevant officers in Nairobi; these include supplier invoices, staff liquation, Mpesa payment lists, receipts, etc.

Support with daily programming accounting operation in liaison with Finance Officers in Nairobi; these include payment of suppliers, processing activity advances, payment of casuals, etc.

Set up a tracking system at the field for all documents sent to Nairobi for processing.

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Number of Vacancies: 1

Work Location: Turkana

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A Degree in Social Sciences or Business Administration from a recognized University.

Strong knowledge/experience HR and admin, logistics and financial management.

Demonstrates a strong drive and commitment to achieve agreed objectives

Minimum three year’s relevant experience in Support Services within a busy organisation preferably an INGO.

Proficiency in spoken and written English. Knowledge of the local language and context will be a distinct advantage

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to maintain confidentiality

Proficiency in working with computers particularly spread sheets and word processing

Experience of working within a team and team building.

Ability to work in a multi-cultural setting

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate and negotiate clearly and effectively at all levels.

Strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets.

Commitment to Save the Children values, including willingness to abide by and enforce the Child Safeguarding policy.

Closing date: December 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT: PROJECT SPECIALIST-HEALTH

Role Purpose:

Through the Strategic Planning Advisors for Education and School Health in Africa (SPAEHSA) project, MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership plans to work with ministries of education and health and global, regional, and local school health partners to strengthen systems for health programming in schools. Participants in this two-year project will benefit from and contribute to the global evidence on health in schools. The project will demonstrate how the implementation of comprehensive school health policies contributes to the sustainable prevention and mitigation of infectious disease outbreaks and endemic health issues for school-age children, making the education system resilient to future health emergencies and improving conditions for learning. The post holder will be responsible for overall implementation of the project to meet project outcomes as well as build relationships with stakeholders and government officials working in the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE) to support the successful implementation of the MCGL initiatives.

Key Areas of Accountability

Technical delivery

Review of existing National policies and guidance manuals on School Health Policy. Ensuring that the country specific reports detail strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of current School Health Policies with recommendations for enhancements.

Updated School Health policy include processes and system for Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Health (MoH), and other relevant ministries to coordinate in order to anticipate, prevent and mitigate health issues affecting school-age children.

Develop M&E tools from adaptations of existing global school health tools

Country-level School Health M&E tools are collected and shared across participating countries

School Health “promising practice” recommendations are developed and supported by empirical evidence

In Country School Health network, including MoE and MoH members as well as MCGL partners, is established to facilitate uptake and continued implementation improved School Health Policy

Document education sector COVID-19 response and use of the school health platform to identify good practices at the country level, highlighting potential for the identification, mitigation and prevention of future infectious disease epidemics.

Collaborate with academic partners to compare what has been implemented in the field with the empirical evidence documented of school health successes pre and post COVID-19

Facilitate cross country exchanges (virtual or in-person) to share school health successes, challenges, and opportunities.

High-impact school health interventions are identified, clearly indicating the supporting empirical evidence, as well as what may be lacking. Empirical results and progress are presented to broader education and health country regional and global community through technically recognized conferences and relevant global networks.

Project Management

Provide overall leadership, and oversee the implementation of the MCGL project.

Develop and maintain detailed implementation plan and annual and quarterly work plans for MCGL project.

Ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the MCGL project as described in the Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP).

In Collaboration with the field based staff, prepare annual and quarterly work plans and ensure that program activities are implemented as planned and within the approved budget.

Identify operations research questions, participate in protocol development and support and supervise research activities in collaboration with MEAL technical specialist.

Finance & Grant Management

Monitor monthly expenditure and track MCGL project budgets to ensure that spending on the program is in line with the approved budgets.

Submission of Donor finance reports.

Reporting

* Work with Technical specialist to prepare donor Project reports;

* Prepare field trip reports.

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Number of Vacancies: 1

Work Location: Nairobi

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualification in MBChB, nurse/clinician, Masters in Education or/ with Administration and Management with post graduate qualification in Public Health, Administration and Management or other related disciplines;

Technical policy review experience;

Experience working with Kenya national Ministry of Health or Ministry of education;

Proven experience of undertaking health and/or education research with outstanding skills in qualitative and quantitative research and data analysis;

Ability to draw empirically strong and valid policy conclusions and recommendations;

Experience of working with the Department of Adolescent and School Health is an added advantage;

Excellent communication and report writing skills.

Strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets.

Experience solving complex issues through analysis, definition of a clear way forward and ensuring buy-in.

Ability to present complex information in a succinct and compelling manner.

Ability and willingness to dramatically change work practices and hours, and work with incoming surge teams, in the event of emergencies.

Commitment to Save the Children values, including willingness to abide by and enforce the Child Safeguarding policy.

