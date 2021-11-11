Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Research Executive
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Senior Research Executive Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job type: Full time
Job Category: Market Research
About Research 8020:
Research 8020 Limited is a progressive digital age Pan-African market research company that helps large, medium and small organizations as well as Government and non-governmental organizations gather insights needed for innovation and growth of their products, services and programmes.
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Senior Research Executive to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities:
- Project planning and management
- Proposal writing and pitching
- Data interpretation and report writing
- Training of data collection teams and working hand in hand with operations for successful fieldwork and at the highest quality
- Awareness of financial targets and identify job profitability problems and resolve them with support if
- Identify business opportunities and discuss with senior
- Maintain good, basic supervisory / mentoring practices with junior
Requirements:
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:
- MUST: Minimum a Degree in marketing, research, statistics, sociology, anthropology or related fields
- MUST: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a client service position in a reputable research company
- MUST: Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & SPSS
- MUST: Good understanding of both qualitative and quantitative research methods and application
OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels
- Knowledge in SPSS and other analysis software will be an added advantage
- Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude
Marketing Internship
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Marketing Intern
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job type: Full time
Job category: Market Research
About Research 8020:
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Marketing Intern to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities:
- Monitoring and managing the company’s social media
- Preparing marketing proposals and presentations based on company
- Sourcing for clients locally and internationally.
- Assist project management team as and when
- Any other tasks as assigned by the
Requirements:
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:
- MUST: Minimum a Degree in Marketing, Commerce, Business, PR, or related fields
- MUST: Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint
OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels
- Knowledge in research methods will be an added advantage
- Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude
Data Analyst
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Data Analyst
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job type: Full time
Job category: Market Research
About Research 8020:
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities:
- Developing, scripts for questionnaires for data collection
- Doing cumulative analysis and data modelling
- Implementing and maintaining
- Organizing data in to usable formats
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
Requirements:
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:
- MUST: Minimum a Degree in statistics or related fields
- MUST: Minimum 2 years’ experience in a research environment
- MUST: Proficiency in SPSS, R and other statistical software
- MUST: Be able to script surveys on ODK, Kobo and other survey software
OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels
- Knowledge in SPSS and other analysis software will be an added advantage
- Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude.
How to apply:
Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit their CV and a cover letter to jobs@research8020.com by 5pm Friday, 25th November 2021.
For more about the company, please visit www.research8020.com Do not attach your testimonials or certificates.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
There is no fee or charge required at any stage of the recruitment process.
