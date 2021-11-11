Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Research Executive

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Senior Research Executive Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job type: Full time

Job Category: Market Research

About Research 8020:

Research 8020 Limited is a progressive digital age Pan-African market research company that helps large, medium and small organizations as well as Government and non-governmental organizations gather insights needed for innovation and growth of their products, services and programmes.

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Senior Research Executive to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities:

Project planning and management

Proposal writing and pitching

Data interpretation and report writing

Training of data collection teams and working hand in hand with operations for successful fieldwork and at the highest quality

Awareness of financial targets and identify job profitability problems and resolve them with support if

Identify business opportunities and discuss with senior

Maintain good, basic supervisory / mentoring practices with junior

Requirements:

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

MUST: Minimum a Degree in marketing, research, statistics, sociology, anthropology or related fields

Minimum a Degree in marketing, research, statistics, sociology, anthropology or related fields MUST: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a client service position in a reputable research company

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a client service position in a reputable research company MUST: Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & SPSS

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & SPSS MUST: Good understanding of both qualitative and quantitative research methods and application

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels

Knowledge in SPSS and other analysis software will be an added advantage

Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude

Marketing Internship

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Marketing Intern

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job type: Full time

Job category: Market Research

About Research 8020:

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Marketing Intern to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities:

Monitoring and managing the company’s social media

Preparing marketing proposals and presentations based on company

Sourcing for clients locally and internationally.

Assist project management team as and when

Any other tasks as assigned by the

Requirements:

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

MUST: Minimum a Degree in Marketing, Commerce, Business, PR, or related fields

Minimum a Degree in Marketing, Commerce, Business, PR, or related fields MUST: Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels

Knowledge in research methods will be an added advantage

Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude

Data Analyst

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Data Analyst

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job type: Full time

Job category: Market Research

About Research 8020:

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities:

Developing, scripts for questionnaires for data collection

Doing cumulative analysis and data modelling

Implementing and maintaining

Organizing data in to usable formats

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Requirements:

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

MUST: Minimum a Degree in statistics or related fields

Minimum a Degree in statistics or related fields MUST: Minimum 2 years’ experience in a research environment

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a research environment MUST: Proficiency in SPSS, R and other statistical software

Proficiency in SPSS, R and other statistical software MUST: Be able to script surveys on ODK, Kobo and other survey software

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels

Knowledge in SPSS and other analysis software will be an added advantage

Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude.

How to apply:

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit their CV and a cover letter to jobs@research8020.com by 5pm Friday, 25th November 2021.

For more about the company, please visit www.research8020.com Do not attach your testimonials or certificates.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

There is no fee or charge required at any stage of the recruitment process.