Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Agent Relationship Manager
KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.
Your Role:
As Agent Relationship Manager, you will be responsible for the relationship and performance management of KOKO Agents in your designated zone. Your will drive the acquisition of customers through Joint Business Planning (JBP) with Agents and the execution of Trade Marketing initiatives. You will need to achieve targets related to growing our customer base
Responsibilities
- Oversee the performance and relationship management of KOKO Agents in your zone
- Manage and lead a team of Agent Relationship Representatives
- Drive customer acquisition through Joint Business Plans and Trade Marketing Initiatives with Agents
- Set monthly priorities and execute on activity plans to ensure delivery of targets
- Ensure effective execution of all Agent Network Sales processes through the sales cycle to enable a positive Agent and customer experience
- Engage collaboratively with in-house Agent and customer support teams and marketing
- Recruit, manage and mentor a team of Agent Relationship Representative
- Gather market intelligence and customer feedback and share back to commercial leadership
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably in a business-related area of study
- 5+ years experience in a similar position ideally from FMCG or Telco
- Commercial acumen
- Good planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision
- Comfort role modeling behaviors in line with KOKO culture, including leadership, professionalism, customer orientation, safety consciousness, and innovation
- Unquestionable Integrity
How to Apply
KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!
Agent Relationship Representative
KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.
Your Role:
As Agent Relationship Representative, you will be responsible for the relationship and performance management of KOKO Agents assigned to you.. You will drive the acquisition of customers through Joint Business Planning (JBP) with Agents and the execution of Trade Marketing initiatives. You will need to achieve targets related to growing our customer base
Responsibilities
- Oversee the performance and relationship management of KOKO Agents assigned to you
- Drive customer acquisition through Joint Business Plans and Trade Marketing Initiatives with Agents
- Execute on activity plans to ensure delivery of targets
- Ensure effective execution of all Agent Network Sales processes through the sales cycle to enable a positive Agent and customer experience
- Engage collaboratively with in-house Agent and customer support teams
- Gather market intelligence and customer feedback and share back to commercial leadership
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably in a business-related area of study
- 1+ years experience in a similar position ideally from FMCG or Telco
- Commercial acumen
- Good planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision
- Comfort role modeling behaviors in line with KOKO culture, including leadership, professionalism, customer orientation, safety consciousness, and innovation
- Unquestionable Integrity
How to Apply
KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!
Call Center Manager
KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.
Your Role
As Call Center Manager, you will be responsible for providing exceptional customer experience to our customers through our largest customer touchpoint. By leveraging the call center, you will grow KOKO’s competitive advantage and enterprise value.
Responsibilities
- Deliver the best customer experience in Kenya
- Oversee and grow the operations of the KOKO’s call center, including improving Call Center foundations, growing Call Center headcount and functionality, and designing and implementing a performance management system to evaluate the effectiveness of the Call Center
- Oversee KOKO’s Call Center team of more than 30 team members including responsibility for budgets, staffing, policies and processes, delivering industry best practice service levels while relentlessly driving down costs
- Work cross-functionally with other departments to improve processes that impact the customer based on insights gathered from customer interactions
- Track, measure, analyze and report on overall Call Center productivity and efficiency
- Build foundations for Call Center
- Review current operating system
- Upgrade existing processes, trackers, scripts
- Improve visibility of KPIs including target setting and tracking
- Establish Quality Assurance function/processes within Customer Care
- Performance management
- Lead Call Center team to better performance and improve service quality
- Improve training capabilities for existing team
- Provide representatives with opportunities to expand their knowledge of services, products, and troubleshooting techniques
- Grow Call Center team by developing a system for recruiting, hiring, training, coaching and leading Customer Care Representatives as they provide support for Customers
Qualifications
- 5+ years of managerial experience, including prior experience in a call centre or customer support role
- Strong experience running day to day call center team operations and managing a large workforce
- Strong leadership, management, and interpersonal skills
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- High proficiency with Gmail and Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides)
- Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- Results orientation and comfort in a performance-driven work environment
- Familiarity with customer management systems (ZenDesk, FreshService, QueueMetrics) preferred
- Proficiency with pulling, creating and analyzing reports and working with data
- Team first attitude with a high level of dedication
How to Apply
KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>