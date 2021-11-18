Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Agent Relationship Manager

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role:

As Agent Relationship Manager, you will be responsible for the relationship and performance management of KOKO Agents in your designated zone. Your will drive the acquisition of customers through Joint Business Planning (JBP) with Agents and the execution of Trade Marketing initiatives. You will need to achieve targets related to growing our customer base

Responsibilities

Oversee the performance and relationship management of KOKO Agents in your zone

Manage and lead a team of Agent Relationship Representatives

Drive customer acquisition through Joint Business Plans and Trade Marketing Initiatives with Agents

Set monthly priorities and execute on activity plans to ensure delivery of targets

Ensure effective execution of all Agent Network Sales processes through the sales cycle to enable a positive Agent and customer experience

Engage collaboratively with in-house Agent and customer support teams and marketing

Recruit, manage and mentor a team of Agent Relationship Representative

Gather market intelligence and customer feedback and share back to commercial leadership

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably in a business-related area of study

5+ years experience in a similar position ideally from FMCG or Telco

Commercial acumen

Good planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision

Comfort role modeling behaviors in line with KOKO culture, including leadership, professionalism, customer orientation, safety consciousness, and innovation

Unquestionable Integrity

How to Apply

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

Agent Relationship Representative

Your Role:

As Agent Relationship Representative, you will be responsible for the relationship and performance management of KOKO Agents assigned to you.. You will drive the acquisition of customers through Joint Business Planning (JBP) with Agents and the execution of Trade Marketing initiatives. You will need to achieve targets related to growing our customer base

Responsibilities

Oversee the performance and relationship management of KOKO Agents assigned to you

Drive customer acquisition through Joint Business Plans and Trade Marketing Initiatives with Agents

Execute on activity plans to ensure delivery of targets

Ensure effective execution of all Agent Network Sales processes through the sales cycle to enable a positive Agent and customer experience

Engage collaboratively with in-house Agent and customer support teams

Gather market intelligence and customer feedback and share back to commercial leadership

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably in a business-related area of study

1+ years experience in a similar position ideally from FMCG or Telco

Commercial acumen

Good planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision

Comfort role modeling behaviors in line with KOKO culture, including leadership, professionalism, customer orientation, safety consciousness, and innovation

Unquestionable Integrity

Call Center Manager

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role

As Call Center Manager, you will be responsible for providing exceptional customer experience to our customers through our largest customer touchpoint. By leveraging the call center, you will grow KOKO’s competitive advantage and enterprise value.

Responsibilities

Deliver the best customer experience in Kenya

Oversee and grow the operations of the KOKO’s call center, including improving Call Center foundations, growing Call Center headcount and functionality, and designing and implementing a performance management system to evaluate the effectiveness of the Call Center

Oversee KOKO’s Call Center team of more than 30 team members including responsibility for budgets, staffing, policies and processes, delivering industry best practice service levels while relentlessly driving down costs

Work cross-functionally with other departments to improve processes that impact the customer based on insights gathered from customer interactions

Track, measure, analyze and report on overall Call Center productivity and efficiency

Build foundations for Call Center

Review current operating system

Upgrade existing processes, trackers, scripts

Improve visibility of KPIs including target setting and tracking

Establish Quality Assurance function/processes within Customer Care

Performance management

Lead Call Center team to better performance and improve service quality

Improve training capabilities for existing team

Provide representatives with opportunities to expand their knowledge of services, products, and troubleshooting techniques

Grow Call Center team by developing a system for recruiting, hiring, training, coaching and leading Customer Care Representatives as they provide support for Customers

Qualifications

5+ years of managerial experience, including prior experience in a call centre or customer support role

experience, including prior experience in a call centre or customer support role Strong experience running day to day call center team operations and managing a large workforce

Strong leadership, management, and interpersonal skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

High proficiency with Gmail and Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Results orientation and comfort in a performance-driven work environment

Familiarity with customer management systems (ZenDesk, FreshService, QueueMetrics) preferred

Proficiency with pulling, creating and analyzing reports and working with data

Team first attitude with a high level of dedication

