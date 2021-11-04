Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Statistician Internship

Vacancy No: CGHR/217/10/21

Project description:

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Statistics or Mathematics (Statistics Major)

Working knowledge of Stata

Below thirty (30) years old

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a

personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship

Research Scientist Internship

Vacancy No. CGHR/219/10/21

Project description:

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences (Medical Laboratory Technology, Biochemistry,

Biomedical Sciences, Medical biotechnology, Microbiology) or any relevant field from a recognized university in Kenya

Be below thirty (30) years in age

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship

Research Administrator

Vacancy No. CGHR/218/10/21

Program description:

This program is collaboration between the Kenya Medical Research Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) whose mandate is to conduct research in malaria, HIV, TB,

and other diseases. To effectively carry out its mandate, the Family Health Unit (FHU) is seeking to fill the position of a Regulatory Officer within Family Health Unit.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree nursing, social sciences or a health-related discipline

Experience in Regulatory Affairs/Quality Assurance

Training on Regulatory Affairs/Quality Assurance/Clinical trials will be an added advantage

Fluency in Kiswahili and English – both written and oral

Training in Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and other applicable regulations.

Skills and abilities

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

Attention to details,

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Position Description:

The Regulatory Officer will report the Family Health Unit Head and will be responsible for ensuring that studies within FHU are conducted in the highest standards possible as per the specific study protocols, SOPs, GCP and all the applicable regulations. S/he must be flexible, keen to details, strict on timelines, have vast knowledge of the applicable regulations to the conduct of clinical research and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity.

Responsibilities

Maintain studies’ compliance with applicable guidelines and regulations as well as all relevant local laws. at all times.

Keep track of all FHU protocols at the various IRBs and the regulatory body with an aim of ensuring strict adherence to submission/reporting timelines.

Maintain documents as required by regulatory agency guidelines.

Organize, coordinate, and document all training undertaken in respect to the study and to file all the relevant training records.

Conduct periodic internal monitoring and audits of studies within FHU to ensure compliance with the protocol, SOPs, GCP and all the applicable regulations.

Assist in conducting periodic internal monitoring activities for studies within FHU

Tracking, documenting, and reporting adverse events

Training of staff on quality assurance issues.

Writing and reviewing of Standard Operating Procedures.

Developing of study source documents.

Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Terms of Employment:

Terms of Employment: One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is as per the stated salary scale, which is based on academic level, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications are due no later than: November 22, 2021 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged apply to: The Deputy Director, CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu or submit via email address cghr@kemri.org. Indicate the vacancy number in the subject headline

Application Documents

Letter of application (Include vacancy)

Most current CV with names of at least 2 referees

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Copy of Certificate of good conduct

KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

Clearance Certificate from HELB

Copy of certificate of clearance from Credit reference Bureau