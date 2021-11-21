Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sorghum and Millet,

Eastern and Southern Africa

Closing date: December 8, 2021

Plant Breeder – Sorghum and Millet, Eastern and Southern Africa

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) as a member of CGIAR, and pursuing its mission to apply science to sustainably increase crop production and improve livelihoods, is establishing a breeding program for sorghum and pearl millet for Eastern and Southern Africa. This program will be designed and implemented in close association with national programs and other partners.

The overall objective of this position is to enable truly collaborative CGIAR-NARS breeding programs that accelerate the rate of genetic gain and increase the varietal turnover rate of sorghum and millet in the target region. The scientist will work with NARS, CGIAR initiatives, such as Excellence in Breeding (EiB), and other stakeholders to develop modern and effective breeding, and variety and hybrid deployment strategies. The successful candidate must be committed to developing and enabling CGIAR-NARS coordinated breeding networks, which will include other value chain partners and collaborators. This position will report to the Breeding Pipeline Modernization Expert.

The duty post will be Nairobi, or a mutually agreed location within the target region.

Specific duties:

· Establish and lead the breeding activities for the CGIAR component of the CGIAR-NARS networks.

· Design and implement an effective breeding strategy to develop elite breeding material, and a product advancement process to identify candidate new varieties for targeted market segments and product profiles.

o With NARS and selected other partners, identify, obtain, and develop appropriate germplasm to sustain breeding programs.

o In association with multidisciplinary network scientist & staff, EiB, and partners, develop modern population improvement and testing strategies.

o Co-ordinate the development of a stage-wise multi-environment product performance testing strategy, data analysis and advancement process, which is aligned with crop market segments, TPEs or agroecologies.

o Ensure cost effective breeding operations, and standard operating procedures that deliver agreed quality and performance indicators.

· Develop strong partnerships with national public breeding programs to collaboratively identify critical germplasm, product needs and define complementary breeding objectives.

· Enable and actively support the regional crop network to collaboratively plan and implement breeding activities that balance the development of individual and shared network germplasm products, and builds capacity to share knowledge, best practices, training, etc.

· Support and contribute to product profile development and seed system activities in the region.

· Contribute to or lead the development of research proposals and other fundraising activities.

· Lead or contribute to publication of research results in international, refereed journals.

Required academic qualifications, skills and attitudes:

· PhD in Plant Breeding/ Genetics/ Quantitative genetics.

· Minimum of 5 years of public or private sector demonstrated successful experience as a sorghum and/or pearl millet breeder.

· Experience applying quantitative genetics principles, genomics, and latest breeding technologies is desired.

· Experience working in Eastern and/or Southern Africa will be considered favorably.

· Strong networking and facilitating skills, with focus on enabling and empowering others to succeed.

· Demonstrated ability to work in multicultural and diverse environments.

· Successful experience and commitment to inclusive research design and implementation.

· Other requirements:

o Fluency in verbal and written English is essential.

o Must be willing to travel frequently both internationally and domestically.

o Experience of managing staff and budgets.

· The selected candidate must exhibit the following competencies: Problem Solving and Decision Making, Critical Thinking, Client Orientation, Communication and Team Leadership.

The position is for an initial fixed-term for three (3) years, after which further employment is subject to performance and the continued availability of funds. CIMMYT’s internationally competitive salary and benefits include housing allowance, car, comprehensive health and life insurance, assistance for children’s education, paid vacation, annual airfare, contribution to a retirement plan, and generous assistance with relocation shipment.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply here for IRS21144_Plant Breeder – Sorghum and Millet, Eastern and Southern Africa. Screening and follow up of applications will begin on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. Applications must include a CV and a cover letter. Incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration. For further information on the selection process, please contact Yessica Castillo, at y.castillo@cgiar.org

Closing date: December 17, 2021

Market and Value Chain Specialist (Scientist)

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org

CIMMYT is seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Market and Value Chain Specialist, with a strong interest in the agri-input sector, market intelligence and understanding farmer demand. The position focuses on agri-market and business research and development in support of a portfolio of projects, with special attention to maize agri-food and seed systems. The position contributes to and draws on the experiences of a large multi-disciplinary international research team, including the team associated with Accelerating Genetic Gains in Maize and Wheat (AGG) which focuses on developing and deploying improved and stress tolerant maize and wheat cultivars for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The selected candidate will work as a member of CIMMYT’s Integrated Development Program (IDP) in close collaboration with all other relevant CIMMYT programs and units.

The position will be based in CIMMYT’s campus in Nairobi, Kenya.

Specific duties:

· Provide leadership in the design and implementation of a strategic research-for-development (R4D) agenda around private sector engagement in formal seed systems, to include challenges related to seed marketing and seed business development in Eastern Africa

· Engage in the design and implementation of research in the context of one-CGIAR initiatives related to value chains, seed systems, market intelligence, and others

· Translate findings into practical R4D priorities and implications, including the development of strategies, options and recommendations to set research priorities, guide policy decisions, facilitate adoption and adaptation, stimulate scaling up and out and enhance social inclusiveness

Engage with external partners (NGOs, NARES, private sector) and CIMMYT team members in Eastern Africa, Southern Asia, and Latin America for the design and implementation of innovative research

· Publish research findings in international peer-reviewed journals and contribute to dissemination of results to stakeholders via workshops and webinars

· Demonstrate leadership in efforts to mobilize resources for the expansion of work by CIMMYT in areas related to seed systems, value chains, and SME development

Required academic qualifications, skills and attitudes:

· Ph.D. in agribusiness, market/value chain research or a related field

· Track record of quality publications in recognized economic development journals

· Active interest and preferably experience in the seed sector and/or seed business research and development

· Preferably at least five years of relevant experience

· Familiarity with the agricultural development and technology delivery issues

· Demonstrated ability to excel in complex, multidisciplinary research or development projects

· Good partnership building skills, including ability to interact with funding agencies; deliver effectively; and moderate meetings with local partners

· Experience with applied research related to public-private partnerships and business models would be an added advantage

· A high degree of personal organization and ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work with different nationalities and disciplines, as a member of a diverse work team

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, with established publication record in international peer-reviewed journals

· The selected candidate must exhibit the following competencies: Achievement Orientation, Problem Solving, Decision-making, Negotiation and Conflict Resolution and Teamwork

The position is for an initial fixed-term for three (3) years, after which further employment is subject to performance and the continued availability of funds. CIMMYT’s internationally competitive salary and benefits include housing allowance, car, comprehensive health and life insurance, assistance for children’s education, paid vacation, annual airfare, contribution to a retirement plan, and generous assistance with relocation shipment.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply here: https://cimmytrecruitment.wufoo.com/forms/irs21137_market-and-value-chain-specialist-sci/ for IRS21137_Market and Value Chain Specialist (Scientist). Screening and follow up of applications will begin on Friday, December 17th, 2021. Applications must include a CV and a cover letter. Incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration. For further information on the selection process, please contact Yessica Castillo, at y.castillo@cgiar.org

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

This position will remain open until filled.

CIMMYT is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equality, teamwork, and respect for diversity. Women are encouraged to apply.