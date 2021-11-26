Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, is a bitter woman after being taken for a ride by Deputy President William Ruto despite funding his 2022 presidential campaigns.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the billionaire businesswoman disclosed that she financed Ruto’s campaign and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) popularisation tours around the country.

Ngirici expresses regrets at her decision to spend millions of shillings on UDA, a party she said had openly shown that it will support her rival, Anne Waiguru, in the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial contest in 2022.

She disclosed that she had converted her ‘Ngirici and Sons Rescue Team Centre’ to UDA County offices.

In addition, she changed the branding of the centre’s vehicles, from ambulances and service utility vehicles to UDA colours.

“I don’t even want to remember how much I have used to build the UDA party in Kirinyaga from scratch, but I’m young in politics and still learning,” Ngirici stated.

Ngirici believes that she did a lot to popularise the UDA party especially in the Mt. Kenya region and doesn’t deserve the cold treatment she is getting from Ruto’s party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST