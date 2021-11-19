Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – The manhunt for the three dangerous terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday ended on Thursday in Kitui county.

The trio, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma, and Mohammed Abdi, were cornered and arrested by locals while allegedly trying to flee to Somalia.

After their capture and return to Kamiti, Kenyans are keen to see if the government will honor its promise and award the Sh60 million bounty that had been placed on the fugitives’ heads.

While it was initially reported that the man who spotted them and alerted the police leading to their arrest is a Kibanda owner in Kitui, it has emerged that he could be a prison warder.

This is after netizens unearthed a photo of the so-called Kibanda owner wearing the Prison Warder’s uniform.

The new development has raised more questions than answers and Kenyans are talking.

See the photos and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.