Wednesday, 24 November 2021-Fresh details have emerged indicating that the men who abducted Ethiopian businessman Samsom Tekklemichal last Friday in Kileleshwa used a vehicle with fake number plates.

A video that went viral showed the businessman being bundled into a white Subaru registration number KCD 445K.

According to information on the NTSA database where vehicles owners and plates are stored, the plate belongs to a lorry and not a Subaru.

The discovery further complicates the issue as it is still not clear who abducted the wealthy businessman, who exports gas cylinders to Ethiopia.

Some netizens believe that security agencies are behind the abduction since they are the ones associated with such Subarus.

However, the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has not released a statement confirming or denying the claims.

Meanwhile, the businessman’s wife, Milen Mezgebo, has decried the alleged abduction, noting that if her husband did anything wrong, he should have been taken to a court of law or deported.

“If there is a problem, there is a law that should be followed.

“You take that person to court, and if they are not happy with the person, they should deport him, not abduct him,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.