Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Outgoing Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has been warned against expecting a direct United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination after he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Havi is seeking to vie for the Westlands Parliamentary seat on UDA after meeting DP Ruto on Monday.

UDA aspirant, Brian Mwema, argued that he would not relinquish his dream for Havi.

Mwema alleged that Havi jumped on the UDA bandwagon as a last-minute resort to amplify his popularity.

“I have been selling the UDA vision from the onset in the grassroots. I am banking on the party’s promise for free and fair nominations ahead of the 2022 General Election,” he stated and promised to consult Westlands residents and the UDA administration.

Mwema added that he is inspired by his fellow youth and promised to improve services within the constituency.

“When elected, my main focus will be upgrading markets, improving access to clean water and enabling technical skills among the youth in the community,” Mwema promised.

He called on UDA to stick with its early aspirants, who he claimed sacrificed a lot to push Ruto’s agenda.

He argued that Havi was a former ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s fanatic, who had pledged to support the former Prime Minister before.

Havi and Mwema’s face-off for the UDA slot highlights one of the challenges DP Ruto faces ahead of party primaries and winning more supporters in his first stab at the Presidency.

