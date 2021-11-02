Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has said he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a video that has since gone viral, Keter, who comes from the Kalenjin community, said he has been approached by the DP himself and begged him to support his presidential bid in 2022.

However, in a response, Keter said he will not support Ruto’s presidency in 2022 because his government will be a den of thieves.

Keter said Ruto is a patented thief of public money and gave an example of the maize scandal in Rift Valley.

He also said he is praying to God so that DP Ruto cannot win the presidency in 2022 because that will be a big embarrassment to the Kalenjin community since they will be all branded as thieves of public money.

Here is Keter’s video admonishing DP Ruto and his sycophants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST