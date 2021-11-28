Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has finally revealed the candidate he will support for the presidency between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Keter, who had not declared who he will support for presidency in 2022, said after soul searching, he has settled on the man he will support for president in 2022.

Keter, who is planning to defend his seat in 2022, said he will support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid and also his bottom-up economic model.

“William Ruto is our own son and he needs the very best from us as leaders.

“I am assuring him solid Support I have good plans for him that will ensure that we sail through and propel successful to State House remains Unstoppable.

“FormNiBottomUp. FormNiUDA. HustlerNation,” Keter wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST