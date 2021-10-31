Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – CNN journalist Larry Madowo and his DW News counterpart, Edith Kimani, have set tongues wagging after sharing romantic photos of themselves on Instagram.

In the photos that have left Kenyans talking, the celebrated media personalities look like a match made in heaven.

In one of the photos, Edith, who once worked with Larry at KTN, is seen kissing Larry on the forehead and captioned the photo

“Once you go bald…Nakupenda bure,”

The photos seem to be a confirmation of their relationship.

However, it appears that the two may have been dating for years now after a photo of them on a date back in 2014 surfaced online.

Check out the awe-inspiring photos of Larry and Edith below.

